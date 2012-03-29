Chris Beaumont

Smile

Smile
Decided to see how much detail was possible at this size on the textured material after receiving great comments on the detail for the last piece. This one took a little longer but still a quick sketch.

Don't worry I won't be posting one everyday.

The World
By Chris Beaumont
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
