Inami Dai

Soundcloud

Inami Dai
Inami Dai
  • Save
Soundcloud music sound application iphone ios cloud icon
Download color palette

Good Icon !!!
But, I think better without text.
I tried to make too.
(^.^)

My SoundCloud page
http://soundcloud.com/inami

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Inami Dai
Inami Dai

More by Inami Dai

View profile
    • Like