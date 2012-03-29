Kip Williams

Creative Exploration

Creative Exploration illustration logo design rocket pencil exploration concept
This is a revision on my old logo that was half dart (strategy) and half pencil (creative). The old logo has pointed down and had flames. This version in more representative of my work and is more optimistic. Resembling a rocket ship which symbolizes exploration.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
