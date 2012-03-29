Aico Klein Ovink

Smile Project Logo

Aico Klein Ovink
Aico Klein Ovink
  • Save
Smile Project Logo smile project logo
Download color palette

Designed a logo for a school project. "Smile" stands for "Sustainable Mobility Innovations; a Learning Experience". It's about a environment friendly car, which users than can design it the way they want and submit it. The winner of this contest will be the owner of the car they designed for a day.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Aico Klein Ovink
Aico Klein Ovink

More by Aico Klein Ovink

View profile
    • Like