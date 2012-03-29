Thomas Fitzpatrick

Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fitzpatrick
A snippet of my new portfolio site thingy. Pretty happy with it thus far. Will hopefully be finished and live next week, in which case, go hither.

Illustrator and designer, currently art directing buns.
