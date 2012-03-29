Owen Jones

BSDAC 2

Owen Jones
Owen Jones
  • Save
BSDAC 2 church logo design seventh day adventist bournemouth england cross leaf b
Download color palette

Here's the mark they like with the text they like (top) and a customised version of Museo Slab (bottom) – neither of which I think are as suitable as the original type I suggested (http://drbl.in/cVwV).

1e30a4abadb7ca495406b29f7b6c4ee0
Rebound of
Bournemouth Seventh-Day Adventist Church
By Owen Jones
View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Owen Jones
Owen Jones

More by Owen Jones

View profile
    • Like