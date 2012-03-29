Antoine G.

Reminder (Animated Gif)

Something we, Rubbik, built for our backend. It's a reminder, kind of a small note/to-do list. We used some jQuery UI to make it works.

P.S.: After several tries, I found no solutions to fix bottom box shadow. Converting the file to gif make it looks a bit weird. My apologizes. If someone knows a fix, I'd love to hear about it. ;)

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
