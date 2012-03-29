Kjegwan Leihitu

Speech analyzer interface proposal

Kjegwan Leihitu
Kjegwan Leihitu
Hire Me
  • Save
Speech analyzer interface proposal speech analyzer stella artois interface
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Kjegwan Leihitu
Kjegwan Leihitu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kjegwan Leihitu

View profile
    • Like