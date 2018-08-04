Kaushik V. Panchal

Bewakoof.com

Kaushik V. Panchal
Kaushik V. Panchal
  • Save
Bewakoof.com logo bold bewakoof
Download color palette

Super stoked to announce that I've joined One of India's largest fashion brand Bewakoof.com as a Principal Product Designer. I'm super excited to help team Bewakoof set new records in online fashion retail through UX and UI Design. Keep an eye on my profile to get close look at some of the UI designs in coming future.

P.S. I did not design the logo

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2018
Kaushik V. Panchal
Kaushik V. Panchal

More by Kaushik V. Panchal

View profile
    • Like