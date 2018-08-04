🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Super stoked to announce that I've joined One of India's largest fashion brand Bewakoof.com as a Principal Product Designer. I'm super excited to help team Bewakoof set new records in online fashion retail through UX and UI Design. Keep an eye on my profile to get close look at some of the UI designs in coming future.
P.S. I did not design the logo