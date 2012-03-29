Nikhil Nigade

Lights-guides-identities

Nikhil Nigade
Nikhil Nigade
Hire Me
  • Save
Lights-guides-identities light prism effect blending guides branding identity
Download color palette

Another one from the set.

This one too is for a photographer and is based on how light bounces within a prism used in DSLRs

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Nikhil Nigade
Nikhil Nigade
I design functional interfaces for the web & mobile
Hire Me

More by Nikhil Nigade

View profile
    • Like