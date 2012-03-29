Bryan Bell

Real Leather, not the Corinthian stuff

Real Leather, not the Corinthian stuff
Screenshot Journal™ is about to come out on iOS. Here's a closeup. If you think you might like an app that pulls out the screenshots from your Camera Roll and stores them in an easy to get to place, then this app is for you. Other features include a true zoom that doesn't distort the images and will also zoom from 50% to 3200X.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
