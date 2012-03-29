Blue Cuevas

Mjd1

Mjd1 farm organic trees hills hill tree sun birds tomato ribbon wood rustic ink sketch sisters
For an organic farm named after 3 daughters hence the 3 trees, 3 birds, and 3 tomatoes.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
