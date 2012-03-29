John Choura

New Mic

John Choura
John Choura
Hire Me
  • Save
New Mic talk mobile ui design ui
Download color palette
4f09c2f60cc928881654049c2fa4dc3a
Rebound of
Tm Shot
By John Choura
View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
John Choura
John Choura
Professional designer, amatuer human
Hire Me

More by John Choura

View profile
    • Like