Aqua Creative Business Card -PSD-

Aqua Creative Business Card -PSD-
DOWNLOAD FULLY PSD FILE at http://goo.gl/tbIwh

This business card is print ready, CMYK , 300DPI with bleed lines and guides included. To enable guides, simply go View > Show > Guides.
The card is modern designed
Bleed Size: 3.75 × 2.25 in (1/8 in bleeds) (95.25 × 57.15 mm)
Standard Cut Size: 3.5 × 2 in (89 × 51 mm)
Is really easy to customize, just with 2 clicks you can achieve infinite colors.
All text layers are full type and can be edited with the click of a button. You can easily change color of business card and make many variations as you wish.

