The Three Little Pigs - Limited Edition Print

The Three Little Pigs - Limited Edition Print kawaii cute three little pigs print farmer lumberjack construction worker
A thumbnail of one of the prints I will have for sale this Friday. See the full image here...
http://www.acidfreegallery.com/the-three-little-pigs-by-jerrod-maruyama/

• Limited Edition: 40
• Giclée Printed on 270 gsm archival Smooth Fine Art paper.
• Measurements: 24x12
*Ships in 1-2 weeks*

For Sale 3/30/2012 at a random time

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
