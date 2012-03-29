Felicity Case-Mejia

Phase Change

Felicity Case-Mejia
Felicity Case-Mejia
  • Save
Phase Change print collage red zine
Download color palette

A sample shot of a zine I am working on about sustainable architecture.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Felicity Case-Mejia
Felicity Case-Mejia

More by Felicity Case-Mejia

View profile
    • Like