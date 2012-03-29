David Tucker

Valio Black Halftone

David Tucker
David Tucker
  • Save
Valio Black Halftone halftone black knockout valio
Download color palette

I had a hard time deciding what to post for my second submission to the Valio Playoff but decided on the white mark because it did not need the detail this mark does.

The idea for this mark came from old cbs logo marks and the RKO image because I think a huge aspect of conferences and the web in general is this massive growth and spread of idea and communication.

54f38d89330fb74411696a4b7fad4549
Rebound of
Valio Con Submission
By David Tucker
View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
David Tucker
David Tucker

More by David Tucker

View profile
    • Like