Jeff Brown

PCAD 30 year anniversary logo

Jeff Brown
Jeff Brown
  • Save
PCAD 30 year anniversary logo logo minimal numbers typography hand lettering
Download color palette

I did this up for my old school for their 30 year anniversary. I thought it was a nice play off their logo (in the bottom right.)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Jeff Brown
Jeff Brown

More by Jeff Brown

View profile
    • Like