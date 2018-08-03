Azure Yang

maaii's Dialpad

Azure Yang
Azure Yang
  • Save
maaii's Dialpad keypad dialpad im sms telecommunication telephone call social communicate chat messenger message
Download color palette

The dialpad designed for maaii (2012). maaii is a free cross-platform mobile communications app.

We used phonebook as visual reference, hence subtle linen and paper textures were applied in the backgrounds, but probably not very clear to see at the default "dribbble" resolution. So check @2x ;)

Azure Yang
Azure Yang

More by Azure Yang

View profile
    • Like