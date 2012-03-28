Connor Lesniak

The Beginning of An Icon

Connor Lesniak
Connor Lesniak
  • Save
The Beginning of An Icon icon illustration sketch drawing
Download color palette

Quick little 1-up for an icon that may or may not materialize. Starts with a brush and crayola black watercolor...just like I'm 5.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Connor Lesniak
Connor Lesniak

More by Connor Lesniak

View profile
    • Like