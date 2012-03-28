Cory Loven

The Black Lake

Cory Loven
Cory Loven
  • Save
The Black Lake graphic design illustration typography album cover
Download color palette

A detail of a potential direction for a record cover; Josef Albers style.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Cory Loven
Cory Loven

More by Cory Loven

View profile
    • Like