Scott Derby

White Rabbit & Hatter

Scott Derby
Scott Derby
  • Save
White Rabbit & Hatter late alice in wonderland mad hatter fables fairytales acid free gallery
Download color palette

A bigger version (but still not complete) of my submission for the upcoming "Fables & Fairytales" show presented by Acidfreegallery.com, starting on March 30th. Go to the site to see the complete image and find out more about the upcoming show...

Scott Derby
Scott Derby

More by Scott Derby

View profile
    • Like