Jin Ho Jeong（ジンホ）

KARA app main

Jin Ho Jeong（ジンホ）
Jin Ho Jeong（ジンホ）
  • Save
KARA app main app kara k-pop steel logo
Download color palette

The logo of steel work
full _ http://ge.tt/4MtJCdF/v/0?c

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Jin Ho Jeong（ジンホ）
Jin Ho Jeong（ジンホ）

More by Jin Ho Jeong（ジンホ）

View profile
    • Like