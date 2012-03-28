Liz Nugent

Got me a Gatr

swamp hillbilly illustration portrait silly funny overalls
Illustration Friday: Swamp! One of those quick things that comes together right from the get-go. And my first illustration friday! (Full image here http://www.liznugentdraws.com/blog/?p=723)

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
