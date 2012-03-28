candice ciesla

Dribble Bear

candice ciesla
candice ciesla
  • Save
Dribble Bear character design
Download color palette

will be able to buy prints of final coloring of these to support my charity climbingforkids.org

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
candice ciesla
candice ciesla

More by candice ciesla

View profile
    • Like