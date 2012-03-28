Patrick Kim

UI teaser sketches

This is how I start most projects from an initial concept sketch. This is one of the more final sketches, I've been doodling with the UI & the controls for this app for quite a while now. This is iteration 12 in my sketch book. Keep in touch, for more coming soon!

