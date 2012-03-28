Todd Burton

Scituate Lighthouse

Scituate Lighthouse
Finally getting back to doing logos for all of the lighthouses in Massachusetts. The story behind the Scituate lighthouse is too interesting to pass up. Two girls, hiding and playing military music with a fife and drum, managed to scare and turn back a British ship. Kinda cool, eh?

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
