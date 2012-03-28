Robyn Britt

VF

Robyn Britt
Robyn Britt
  • Save
VF custom type guitar pick vintage
Download color palette

Working on something for a friend! Going for a bluesy/vintage look. This came together pretty quickly so I still need to work on a few spacing issues. Anything else to work on?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Robyn Britt
Robyn Britt

More by Robyn Britt

View profile
    • Like