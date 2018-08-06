Akdesain

Kangaroo natural

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Kangaroo natural creative branding akdesain typography logo design logo type negative space minimal space negative design logo leaf kangaroo jump horoo green eco australia aussie
Download color palette

kangaroo + leaf. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like