The Tell-Tale Heart

The Tell-Tale Heart illustration sculpture photo-illustration edgar allen poe
Illustration for Poe's "The Tell-Tale Heart." Model was constructed of cardboard, fabric, wire, clay, etc. The floating eye is a painted walnut.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
