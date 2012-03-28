sophia cello

Macdnald Novel Final

Macdnald Novel Final illustration graphic novel fantasy childrens book fairy tale
Micron and pencil panel of a wordless graphic novel version of George MacDonald's fairy tale, "Photogen and Nycteris."

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
