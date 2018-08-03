Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mario Šestak

Type & Color — 005 / motion

here is the finished version in motion of a 5th round of Type & Color series.

A featured typeface for this round is Akzidenz-Grotesk, originated in the late nineteenth century. Although Helvetica is similar to Akzidenz-Grotesk there are some mayor differences.

Type &color is a self-initated project which unites my passion and love—typography & color.

