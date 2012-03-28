Amanda Yates

seeing spots

Amanda Yates
Amanda Yates
  • Save
seeing spots pattern color
Download color palette

Really can't wait to see this on a wall at full scale.

Also, these web colors are the SFW version of the insane RGB on my screen right now.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Amanda Yates
Amanda Yates

More by Amanda Yates

View profile
    • Like