Isabel Urbina

W.I.P Olivia

Isabel Urbina
Isabel Urbina
  • Save
W.I.P Olivia type type design typography typeface specimen
Download color palette

More images and a little wirte up of my @CooperType Original Typeface, Olivia here:
http://isabelurbina.com/bits-pieces/cooper-type-original-typeface-olivia/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Isabel Urbina
Isabel Urbina

More by Isabel Urbina

View profile
    • Like