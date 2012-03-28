Dave Shea

Shadow Dom UI

Dave Shea
Dave Shea
  • Save
Shadow Dom UI ui dom shadowdom css forms inputs
Download color palette

First attempt at using the forthcoming Shadow DOM spec to style inputs. Pure CSS, the radio and checkbox interior elements are generated content and fancy tricks.

It's ridiculous how happy control over radio buttons makes me.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Dave Shea
Dave Shea

More by Dave Shea

View profile
    • Like