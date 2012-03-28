Jack Curry

You can't spell 'thanks' without 'hank'

You can't spell 'thanks' without 'hank'
A bit of scripty stuff that I've been drawing for a batch of 'thank you' notes that I'm doing up.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
