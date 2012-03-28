Whitney Miracle

Handbell Concert Tour Shirt

Handbell Concert Tour Shirt losttype typography hipster neutraface
Finally getting to use some awesome LostType fonts. First 15 minutes of tinkering with a shirt for my handbell choir's trip to Paris this summer.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
