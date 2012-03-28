Robin Lloyd

Something Anime Homepage

Something Anime Homepage redesign work-in-progress minimal home-page
I'm working on creating a community site based on WordPress MultiSite and BuddyPress.

The panels in the middle will be bringing in images from featured blog posts from across the network and will display a little more info on hover.

I'm trying to keep the design as simple as possible, allowing the user to find where they want to go with a quick glance.

Here's the full image.
http://angelssin.co.uk/sanime-new.jpg

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
