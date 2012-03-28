Robert Cooper

Muji Rice Cooker

Muji Rice Cooker muji lighting white textures product design
Such a beautiful product, and a pleasure to re-create.

Larger version: http://cl.ly/110t0K1F3u3e1A251W3m

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
