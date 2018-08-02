Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brandon J. Lyon

Splatoon 2 Ink Tanks

Brandon J. Lyon
Brandon J. Lyon
  • Save
Splatoon 2 Ink Tanks octoling inkling gaming ink switch nintendo splatoon
Download color palette

A tribute to Splatoon 2's backpack-style ink tanks for a set of t-shirts I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2018
Brandon J. Lyon
Brandon J. Lyon

More by Brandon J. Lyon

View profile
    • Like