Robot scene sketch

Robot scene sketch house street city
It's a sketch for a background I made for my graduation project.
It's going to be an interactive story about two brothers (Isaac and Polak) in a time of war. In this scene, Isaac comes out of his house and gets controlled by "goverment robots".

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
