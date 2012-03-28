Jeff Broderick

Luxogram iPad App Promo Cards

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
Luxogram iPad App Promo Cards business cards luxogram colors instagram
Download color palette

Just got these in. Will start giving them to friends to give out when the app is ready. :D

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like