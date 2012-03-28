Joe Dawson

Twisted Ribbon

Twisted Ribbon
A couple of months back I was experimenting with Photoshop and came up with this. It doesn't necessarily have a purpose and it's missing shadow's in certain places, but fortunately they're not noticeable at first.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
