Stoyan Daskaloff

Voronoi Appartment Building

Stoyan Daskaloff
Stoyan Daskaloff
  • Save
Voronoi Appartment Building voronoi appartment 3d grasshopper
Download color palette

Project for the university. The facade "tunning" is made by parametrics (Grasshopper for Rhino), pretty simple algorithm but when it's made with purpose, serving the functionality - I think it looks nice. This project also got me a scholarship from big architectural studio in Bulgaria.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Stoyan Daskaloff
Stoyan Daskaloff

More by Stoyan Daskaloff

View profile
    • Like