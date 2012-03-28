maggie ramirez

bake, bake... i said bake, dammit!

bake, bake... i said bake, dammit!
baking is a mystery to me. like children's laughter or politics... or algebra. but that doesn't stop me from having a carbs party when croissants are on sale. these form part of a 100 piece set and will be vectorized the hell out of soon. the HELL out of. >:[

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
