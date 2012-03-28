Stoyan Daskaloff

Voronoi Appartment Interior

Stoyan Daskaloff
Stoyan Daskaloff
  • Save
Voronoi Appartment Interior interior voronoi architecture minimalizm
Download color palette

Fast interior render for a university project. The purpose was to show how the exterior "voronoi" elements reflect on the view from the insinde.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Stoyan Daskaloff
Stoyan Daskaloff

More by Stoyan Daskaloff

View profile
    • Like