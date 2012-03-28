Anthoney Carter

Hand scripted logo - Option B

Hand scripted logo - Option B hand drawn type hand scripted logo icon american
Another option for the contruction/woodshop company. He wanted an American Flag in the logo. I resulted to this.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
