Michael Meininger

Aquanautic Watch Lordo S

Michael Meininger
Michael Meininger
  • Save
Aquanautic Watch Lordo S watches jewelry aquanautic water effect dark layout grunge
Download color palette

This is a watch ad for one of my clients. The watch brand is Aquanautics so the water theme was a no-brainer.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Michael Meininger
Michael Meininger

More by Michael Meininger

View profile
    • Like