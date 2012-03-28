Chris Beaumont

The World

Chris Beaumont
Chris Beaumont
  • Save
The World sketch minute texture hand typography illustration banner
Download color palette

Some D.I.Y left me with many strips of window blind material so I decided to make a quick minute sketch everyday to welcome my Girlfriend home from work (and to give me illustration/ typography practice).

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Chris Beaumont
Chris Beaumont

More by Chris Beaumont

View profile
    • Like