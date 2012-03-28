Ciara Ní Dhuinn

Rejected Bear

Ciara Ní Dhuinn
Ciara Ní Dhuinn
  • Save
Rejected Bear bear sketch teddybear concept
Download color palette

poor little guy didn't make the cut

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Ciara Ní Dhuinn
Ciara Ní Dhuinn

More by Ciara Ní Dhuinn

View profile
    • Like